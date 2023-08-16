Huge quantity of brown sugar seized in 2 raids, five arrested

: The Siliguri Metropolitan Police achieved a big success in its crusade against drug smuggling. Five people were arrested with 5.4 kg of brown sugar in two different raids on the same day in Siliguri.

Akhilesh Kumar Chaturvedi, Police Commissioner of Siliguri, said this in a news conference on Wednesday evening at the Siliguri Police Commissionerate office.

“Our teams have conducted raids and arrested five people with drugs. Further investigation is ongoing,” said the Commissioner.

The Special Operation Group (SOG) and Bhaktinagar Police of Siliguri Metropolitan arrested three people with 4.8 kg of brown sugar from the Eastern Bypass area of Siliguri.

The arrested have been identified as Durga Soren, Pradeep Munda and Rashid Sheikh. Durga and Pradeep are residents of Kharibari under Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad. Rashid is a resident of Kaliachak in Malda.

According to police sources, the brown sugar was being brought from Malda to Siliguri. Rashid reached Siliguri from Malda to deliver brown sugar to Durga and Pradeep. The drug was recovered from the driver’s seat.

In another case, SOG and Siliguri Police arrested two people along with 600 grams of brown sugar from Bagrakot area. The arrested are Barsai Kisku and Bandhan Majhi, both residents of Darjeeling. There were three people but one managed to flee.

All the five have been booked under NDPS Act and will be produced before the Siliguri Sub-Divisional Court on Wednesday.