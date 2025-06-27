Huge devotee turnout for Madan Mohan Dev’s chariot procession

Cooch Behar: While the Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath in Puri garnered national attention, Cooch Behar witnessed its own sacred chariot procession steeped in royal tradition. The revered clan deity Madan Mohan Dev began his ceremonial journey to his aunt’s house at the Dangrai Temple in Gunjabari on a brand-new chariot, marking an end to the 126-year-old royal-era chariot used in previous years.

This year, the newly-constructed chariot carried Madan Mohan Dev, accompanied by Radha Govinda of the Rajmata Temple and Radha Madhav of the Dangrai Temple, in a grand procession that began precisely at 4:55 pm, adhering to the rituals of the former Cooch Behar royal family. The procession was flagged off traditionally by the Duar Bakshi—a royal family descendant—who was the first to ceremonially pull the rope of the chariot. Earlier in the day, special pujas, daily bathing rituals, bhog offerings and a yajna at the Kathamiya Temple were performed with devotion. At 4:15 pm, Anjali was offered and by 4:45 pm, the deities were taken out of the temple to begin their journey.

Thousands of devotees lined the streets to catch a glimpse of the deity and pull the sacred chariot, continuing a deeply rooted emotional and cultural tradition. The deity will stay for seven days at the Dangrai Temple, symbolising a divine visit to his “aunt’s house,” before returning to the Madan Mohan Temple next Friday in a reverse procession.

A fair was organised in and around both the Madan Mohan and Dangrai temples, adding festive fervour to the occasion. To ensure safety and smooth conduct, the district administration deployed extensive police forces and implemented crowd-control measures.

District Magistrate Arvind Kumar Meena said: “The Rath Yatra is being conducted strictly following the rituals of the royal era. All necessary security arrangements are in place.” Cooch Behar Municipality Chairman Rabindranath Ghosh added: “This year, Madan Mohan Dev’s journey in a new chariot is symbolic. The deity’s presence is deeply connected to the emotions of every resident of Cooch Behar.”