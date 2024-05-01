Huge crowd rallies around ‘Didi’s’ rally

Malda: A huge crowd gathered at English Bazar on Tuesday to catch a glimpse of TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee who led a roadshow from Sukanto More to the Malda College area, in support of the party’s South Malda candidate Shahnawaz Ali Raihan.



Mostara Khatun, a college student from ward no 7, said: “I have been waiting for this day to see Didi in real life. She occupies a special place in my heart. I cannot forget that the mobile I got under Taruner Swapno.”

Braving the heatwave, people had lined up on both sides of the 4km stretch, hours before her scheduled arrival time.

After attending two public meetings in Harishchandrapur and Old Malda, Banerjee arrived at the Sukanto More for the roadshow at around 5:30 pm. She was spotted clicking pictures with four children who were also part of the huge crowd, waiting to see her. Reaching the Banshbari area, she took a baby from the mother and caressed the baby.

TMC supporters from different wards of English Bazar Municipality were seen sporting placards as they walked with her.

‘Mukha Nach’ (Mask dance) troupes also formed an integral part of the roadshow. As the roadshow passed, people shouted slogans of “Joy Bangla (Hail Bengal)” and “Desh Ka neta Kaisa Ho, Mamata Didi jaisa ho (leaders of the country should be like Mamata Didi).”

En route she visited Durga and Kali temples. She was welcomed by the women of ward number 16 carrying ‘Kulos’ (wicker trays believed to be auspicious object) with the name of Mamata Banerjee inscribed on them.

Purnima Adhikari, an elderly woman from ward no 10 of EBM, said: “I have been waiting near my house, to see her. She walked through this route for the first time and I was lucky to catch a glimpse of her. She is a true leader.”