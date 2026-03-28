Huge central force deployment in Malda to ensure peaceful polls

Malda: In a major push to ensure free and peaceful elections, a total of 186 companies of central forces will be deployed across Malda district, informed Superintendent of Police Anupam Singh during an inspection visit to the DCRC centre at Chanchal on Friday. So far, 18 companies have already arrived, with more expected to be deployed in phases.



District Magistrate and District Election Officer Rajanbir Singh Kapoor, along with senior administrative and police officials, inspected potential Distribution-cum-Receiving Centres (DCRC) at Chanchal Siddheshwari Institution and Chanchal College. Authorities reviewed infrastructure, security arrangements, space availability and transport logistics, along with the handling of EVMs and polling materials.

According to officials, DCRC facilities for Harishchandrapur, Chanchal, and Malatipur Assembly Constituencies will be set up in Chanchal, while Ratua will have its centre locally. Emphasising security, SP Anupam Singh said: “We are leaving no gaps in security arrangements. The deployment of central forces will ensure that voters can exercise their franchise without fear.” He added: “Strict monitoring and preventive measures are being put in place to maintain law and order.”

Officials reiterated that early preparedness is key to conducting smooth and violence-free elections in the district.