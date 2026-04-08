Huge amount of unaccounted cash seized across city

Kolkata: Within two days of a major unaccounted cash seizure in Netajinagar, Kolkata Police and the Static Surveillance Team (SST) recovered a large sum of money from four different locations across the city on Tuesday.

According to police, the first incident took place around 9:55 am during a naka check in the Shyambazar area. The SST, along with central forces and Burtolla police, intercepted a car in the presence of Shivabrata Roy, nodal officer of Shyampukur Assembly Constituency. Two passengers carrying a black bag raised suspicion and upon inspection, the team recovered Rs 16,94,500 in Rs 500 notes. The duo, identified as Fazlur Rahaman of Nadia and Vivek Ojha of Howrah, failed to provide a satisfactory explanation regarding the source of the cash, following which it was seized as per procedure.

In a separate operation on Chatawala Gali, another car was intercepted during a naka check, leading to the recovery of Rs 20 lakh from Basant Kumar Soni of Lake Town. He claimed the money was being taken from his residence to a bank. An Income Tax Department official was called to the spot and the cash was subsequently seized for further investigation. In the Burrabazar area, a youth identified as Dinesh Ghosh from Singur was detained at the MG Road–Chitpur crossing with approximately Rs 16 lakh in cash. In another case, Rohan Agarwal of Howrah was detained from Maharshi Debendra Road in Jorasanko with Rs 4 lakh.