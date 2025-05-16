HS Vocational: Pass percentage jumps by 10% from last yr; CM congratulates

Kolkata: The results of the Higher Secondary (Vocational) Examination 2025 were announced on Friday, with the overall pass percentage rising to 83.26 per cent, a 10 per cent increase from last year.

Bikramjit Banerjee from Sonathali Kalapathar High School in Purulia topped the state, scoring 490 out of 500 marks (98 per cent) in the Agriculture discipline. Close behind was Sanchita Mandal from Gorabari High School, Bankura, who secured 489 marks (97.80 per cent) in Home Science. Pintu Mandal of Chak Panchghora Sitanath High School in South 24-Parganas claimed third place with 484 marks (96.80 per cent).

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated the successful candidates via a message on her official X handle (formerly Twitter). “Heartfelt congratulations to all students who have passed the Higher Secondary Vocational Examination. I also extend my best wishes to your parents and teachers. To those who could not achieve the desired results, do not be disheartened. Prepare well for the future — success will surely follow with effort,” she wrote.

The examination, conducted by the West Bengal State Council of Technical and Vocational Education & Skill Development (WBSCTVESD), was held across 347 centres from March 3 to 17, with a total of 27,139 candidates appearing.

According to Subrato Sarkar, chief administrative officer of WBSCTVESD, 22,597 students passed the exam. Boys outperformed girls in both numbers and pass percentage, with 13,188 male students (58.38 per cent) passing compared to 9,407 females (41.62 per cent). Despite the gender gap in overall pass numbers, girls made a strong showing in the top 10 merit list, which featured 12 students. Five of them were female.

District-wise, Bankura led with seven students in the merit list, followed by South 24-Parganas with three and Purulia with two.