HS: Two students battle financial constraints to secure success

Kolkata: Two students from Krishnachandrapur High School at Mathurapur in South 24-Parganas have battled their financial constraints to emerge with flying colours in the Higher Secondary (HS) examination, the results of which were declared by the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education on Wednesday.



Bilas Naiya who has topped from the school by securing 464 (93 per cent) had lost his father in childhood and his mother Pratima works as a domestic help in Kolkata. His elder brother and sister-in-law are migrant workers.

A resident of Patharpratima, Naiya’s performance deserves special mention as he could not afford any private tuition.

He has scored 80 in Bengali, 92 in English, 96 in Computer Application,90 in Geography, 93 in Political Science and 93 in Economics. He wants to take up Business Administration for his future studies. He has been staying at the school hostel while pursuing his studies.

Puspendu Halder of Raidighi has come second from the school bagging 460 (92 per cent) in Science stream from the school. He too could not afford private tuition.

His father is involved in betel leaf cultivation and his mother is a housewife. His elder sister is pursuing MA.

Puspendu cherishes the dream of studying in IIT cracking JEE (Advanced). Chandan Maity, headmaster of the school has praised the diligence of both the students for their stellar performance. “Both of them are very bright

and disciplined.

I am hopeful that some organisation will come forward to support his future studies. We will try our best to ensure that financial constraints do not pose a bar in their future studies,” Maity added.