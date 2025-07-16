HS Semester III exams during monsoon: Safety measures outlined

Kolkata: With the Semester III Higher Secondary (HS) examinations set to be held from September 8 to 22 during peak monsoon, the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has issued detailed guidelines to ensure the smooth conduct of the exams and the safe handling of OMR sheets.

This semester, the exams will follow a multiple-choice format, with responses marked on Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheets. To prevent damage during transit, the Council will supply non-transparent poly pouches with peel-off self-adhesive strips to every examination venue.

“OMRs must be returned with utmost care. Even slight damage can make them unreadable. We’re providing four separate pouches for OMR returns to avoid any risk of water damage,” said WBCHSE president Chiranjib Bhattacharya.

The Council has also warned that heavy rain, floods, or landslides may occur in parts of the state during the September exam window. It has urged examination personnel, students and guardians to take necessary precautions to avoid any untoward incidents. In case of natural calamities such as cyclones or storms, the Council has advised authorities to adhere strictly to government guidelines.

Question papers and OMR sheets will be opened at 9:40 am in a confidential room, then taken to the exam halls, where invigilators will open them in front of students at 9:55 am. Distribution will begin at 10 am. For the first time, admit cards for Semester III exams will be issued online and must be printed and countersigned by the heads of institutions. Students must carry the admit card, registration certificate and a blue or black ballpoint pen. Transparent stationery items such as clipboards and water bottles are allowed.

Electronic gadgets, including mobile phones, calculators and smartwatches, are strictly banned. Students found with such items will face cancellation of their entire examination and enrolment. Frisking with metal detectors will be conducted to ensure compliance.

Exams will be held from 10 am to 11:15 am for most subjects. Students must report by 9 am and will not be allowed to leave the hall early or take toilet breaks, except in

extreme cases.