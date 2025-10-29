‘HS Sem III results to be declared on October 31’

Kolkata: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will announce the results of the Higher Secondary (HS) Semester III examinations on Friday, October 31, along with a merit list, officials have confirmed.

The results will be declared through a press conference scheduled for 12:30 pm at Vidyasagar Bhavan in Salt Lake. Students will be able to view and download their results using their roll and registration numbers from 2 pm onwards through the official result portal — https://result.wb.gov.in — as well as through other authorised websites and mobile apps, the details of which were shared in a Council notification issued on Wednesday.

For this semester, no printed marksheets will be issued by the Council. However, students will receive printed copies from their respective schools. Schools have been instructed to log in using institutional credentials to a specified website and download the official statement of marks for all students, along with a synopsis of marks.