HS Sem III exams: WB Council keeps backup question papers

Kolkata: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has prepared a second set of question papers as a precaution for the upcoming Higher Secondary (HS) Semester III examinations, to be used only if there is a confirmed report of malpractice or leak.

The exams, scheduled from September 8 to 22, will be held in 2,106 venues across 23 districts with 6.6 lakh candidates enrolled. Girls (56.97 per cent) outnumber boys (43.03 per cent) by 79,582.

Tests will be conducted in 66 subjects, though backup papers have been prepared only for major ones.

Council president Chiranjib Bhattacharya said the move was meant to “maintain the sanctity of the examination process”. He added: “Since the exams will be in multiple-choice format with answers marked on OMR sheets, we are conducting them on the lines of competitive tests. Adequate security measures have been put in place.”

Bhattacharya explained that two sets of papers are being sent to custodians, with Set-I to be used in normal course. “If there is any confirmed incident of malpractice or circulation, we will immediately instruct custodians to switch to Set-II. Cyber crime police have been alerted to monitor social media and keep us informed,” he said. Custodians have been told not to unseal the backup packets unless directed.

For the first time, each paper will come in multiple series and be distributed in an ‘S’-shaped or zig-zag seating pattern. Exams will run from 10 am to 11.15 am, with entry barred after 10.30 am. Students must report by 9 am and cannot leave before the exam ends, except in emergencies.

Electronic gadgets, including mobile phones and calculators, are banned under a “zero tolerance” policy. Council officials said candidates found with such items will have all exams cancelled. Students will be frisked with metal detectors by staff in the presence of police, who will intervene only if a student refuses to cooperate.

Question papers will reach supervisors by 9.40 am, packed in sealed cartons and non-transparent pouches, and opened before candidates at 9.55 am. There will be at least two invigilators per hall, with one invigilator assigned to every 20 candidates thereafter.

Each centre will have at least two CCTV cameras, one at the entrance and another inside the confidential supervisor’s room, with footage retained until October 22.