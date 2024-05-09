HS: Science stream performs better in overall pass percentage

Kolkata: With 97.19 pass percentage in Science stream of Higher Secondary Examination 2024, it performs better in overall pass percentage. However, more candidates from Humanities score 90 per cent and above.

The result of Higher Secondary Examination 2024 was announced by the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education on Wednesday.

Out of the total 7,55,324 candidates, 1,05,810 appeared in Science stream and 1,02,838 passed making the pass percentage 97.19 per cent which was the highest. A total of 38,429 appeared in Commerce stream, out of which 36,924 passed with 96.08 pass percentage.

A total of 5,95,292 who appeared in Humanities stream, out of which 5,25,030 passed with 88.2 pass percentage. The pass percentage of all three streams have increased compared to 2023, wherein the pass percentage in science was 95.91 per cent, for commerce it was 92.94 per cent and for humanities it was 87.69 per cent. Amongst candidates who scored 90 per cent and more which was 8,331 candidates, 3022 were from science stream, 4462 were from Humanities and 718 were from commerce. According to a Council official, even with fewer students from Science stream, they performed better.

Only 1.23 per cent of students scored 90 per cent and above this year. Council president Chiranjib Bhattacharjee said that he is hopeful that with the introduction of the semester system, more students will be able to perform better. Moreover, the Council will start giving percentiles along with scores in the marksheet. Currently, the candidates are able to see the overall percentile along individual percentile in the marks uploaded online.