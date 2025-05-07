HS results today; students can access from 2 pm

Kolkata: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) is all set to declare the results of the Higher Secondary (HS) Examinations 2025 this Wednesday, May 7.

The results will be announced at a press conference scheduled for 12:30 pm at Vidyasagar Bhavan, the Council’s headquarters in Salt Lake.

From 2 pm onwards, students and schools will be able to access the results online. Students can view and download their mark sheets via various websites and Apps, including https://result.wb.gov.in, https://results.digilocker.gov.in, and the WBCHSE Results App. Institutions, meanwhile, can download their students’ results using their existing login credentials on the Council’s portal. Around 5.09 lakh students appeared for the HS exams, held from March 3 to 18 across 2,089 centres. The results are being published on the 50th day after the conclusion of the exams. While online results will be available on Wednesday, hard copies of marksheets and pass certificates will be distributed to schools on Thursday, May 8, from 10 am at 55 designated centres. Schools have been directed to issue these documents to students on the same day.

To handle result-related queries and disputes, the Council has announced that its regional offices and the examination section at the Salt Lake headquarters will remain open on Rabindra Jayanti (May 9) and Saturday, May 10, from 10 am to 5:30 pm.

The application process for post-publication review (PPR) and scrutiny (PPS) will open on May 8. Applications for tatkal services will be accepted until May 11, while applications for normal services can be submitted until May 22. The press conference will also be streamed live on WBCHSE’s official YouTube channel.