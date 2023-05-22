HS results on May 24; marksheets to be given out on May 31, announces Council

Kolkata: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) on Monday announced that the marksheet and certificate of Higher Secondary (HS) examination (2023) will be distributed on May 31 amongst school representatives through camps. The HS examination result will be announced by the Council on May 24.



The Council on Monday announced that the HS 2023 results will be accessible to students through websites, including wbresults.nic.in and www.indiaresults.com, as well as through mobile apps, including WBCHSE Results 2023. According to the Council, the students will have to submit their roll number to view the HS result.

The marksheets and certificates will be distributed amongst school representatives through camps under regional offices, including North Bengal Regional Office (NBRO), Burdwan Regional Office (BRO), Medinipur Regional Office (MRO) and Kolkata Regional Office (KRO).

The state Education minister Bratya Basu had earlier tweeted informing the date of the Higher Secondary examination result, which was held from March 14 to March 27. This time, 8,52,000 candidates appeared for HS.