HS results: Many from North Bengal in top 10

Battling abject poverty, two students from the North Bengal districts have secured ranks in the Higher Secondary examination. A girl from South Dinajpur, whose father is a Toto driver ranked fourth in the state.

Another girl from Alipurduar, whose mother sells imitation ornaments and cosmetics door-to door, ranked 10th in the HS examination. A girl whose father works in a scrapyard has also topped in her school in Siliguri.

Srijita Basak has scored 493 marks out of 500 in the humanities stream from Dangarhat High School in Kumarganj block in South Dinajpur. Srijita’s father Sujit Basak drives a Toto (e-rickshaw) for a living. Her mother is a homemaker.

An overwhelmed Srijita said: “ I am exalted with the result. I would like to acknowledge the encouragement, help and guidance I have received from my parents, teachers and neighbours. They are like beacons.”

Her future ambition is also different from others as she wants to be a social worker and wants to dedicate herself in the service of the less fortunate. “Before fulfilling my dream, I want to take Geography honours for an undergraduate degree course at the Balurghat College. I know it is difficult to continue further studies because of our financial condition as my father drives a Toto to fend for our family,” she said.

Her father Sujit Basak said: “I cannot afford private tutors for my daughter. Her school teachers helped her a lot. I am proud of her and at the same time am anxious about how to support her with my little income for her future studies.”

Mallika Debnath from Alipurduar district, the daughter of an ornaments hawker, secured tenth position in the state. Mallika, a student of Mahakalguri Girls High School in Samuktala, Alipurduar district, scored 487 marks in HS (humanities.)

Mallika resides in the Bakla School Danga area of Samuktala with her mother and two little sisters.

Her father, Swapan Debnath had passed away when she was 13, and since then her mother, Mahima Debnath, has been running the family. Mahima sells imitation ornaments door to door riding her bicycle and also gives tuition to children.

Amidst financial struggles, the success of her daughter brought tears of joy to Mahima Debnath’s eyes. Mahima said, “I haven’t been able to provide her with everything she required for her studies. Despite all the challenges she has managed to do well. I am worried about her higher studies which require a significant amount of money.”

Mallika Debnath stated: “My success would not have been possible without the significant roles played by my mother along with my teachers. I want to take up teaching as a career” stated Mallika.

Kakoli Saha has topped in her school Siliguri Terai Tarapada Adarsha Vidalaya scoring 483 out of 500 in the HS examinations in humanities. Her father Kalachand Saha works in a scrap yard and is the sole bread earner of the family consisting of his wife and two daughters.

“We did not expect such results. However I am very worried about her future studies. We do not know how we will afford her higher studies” stated Kalachand Saha. “I want to pursue honours in history and then appear for WBCS examination. It would be a big help if any organization or individual would provide some financial assistance so that I can continue with my higher studies” stated Kakoli.