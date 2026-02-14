HS results likely within 50 days of exam conclusion, says council president

Kolkata: The results of this year’s Higher Secondary (HS) examinations are likely to be announced within 50 days of the end of the tests, West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education president Chiranjib Bhattacharya said on Friday.



Bhattacharya said no cases of candidates carrying mobile phones or being reported under unfair means were detected on the second day. He added that 23 candidates wrote the second language paper from hospitals.

The council president visited examination centres in Birbhum on Friday. He inspected a centre in Bolpur and later visited Rabindranath Tagore Girls’ High School and Netaji Vidyabhaban in Suri, where he said preparations were under way to publish the results as quickly as possible.

The HS examinations began on February 12 and will continue till February 27. The tests are being conducted under three systems simultaneously: Semester IV for regular candidates, the Semester III supplementary examinations, and the Higher Secondary examination under the old annual system.

A total of 7,10,811 candidates are appearing for the examinations, with the number of girls exceeding that of boys. Traffic arrangements have been made to ensure candidates do not face delays in reaching their centres. Kolkata Police have restricted the movement of goods vehicles within the city from 6 am to 12 noon on examination days. Emergency vehicles and those carrying essential commodities have been exempted during specified hours.