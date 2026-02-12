HS exams from Feb 12; schools hosting centres to suspend classes

Kolkata: The Higher Secondary (HS) Examination 2026 will begin on Thursday and continue till February 27 at 2,103 venues across the state, with schools hosting centres asked to suspend secondary section classes during the period.



A total of 7,10,811 candidates from 6,837 schools will appear this year, including 3,95,079 girls and 3,15,732 boys. Of the total, 6,35,864 candidates will sit for Semester IV tests from 10 am to 12 noon, 59,452 for the Semester III supplementary examination from 1 pm to 2.15 pm, and about 15,495 under the old annual system from 10 am to 1.15 pm.

Council president Chiranjib Bhattacharya said most papers would carry double options for Semester IV, unlike Semester III, where all questions were compulsory.

“There will be at least two choices where one answer is required and four where two answers are required, so students should read the questions carefully and choose the options best suited to them to secure more marks,” he said.

Question paper packets will be colour-coded — white for Semester IV, yellow for Semester III supplementary, and blue for the old annual system. Semester III supplementary candidates will write on OMR sheets. Semester IV candidates will receive blank answer scripts of 12 leaves, while those under the old system will get eight leaves. Semester IV question papers and OMR sheets for the Semester III supplementary examination will be distributed 10 minutes before the start of the tests. Mobile phones, calculators, and all electronic devices will be banned for Semester IV and Semester III candidates.

Only those under the old annual system will be allowed to use approved calculators.

Candidates found with electronic gadgets will have their entire examination cancelled. Students will be frisked with hand-held metal detectors before being permitted to enter the venues.