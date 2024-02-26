HS examinee loses all books, documents in candle burn

A Higher Secondary (HS) examination candidate lost all her books and several other documents after a candle accidentally fell on them while she was studying.

According to sources, the HS examination candidate identified as Koyel Malik lives at Ilchoba Daspur area of Pandua in Hooghly. As her father failed to pay the electricity bill, the connection was cut by the concerned department a few days ago.

Having no other way, she was preparing for the examination using a candle. On Saturday night when she was outside of the room, suddenly the candle fell on the documents and books. Though Koyel and her parents tried to save the books and documents, they failed.

On Sunday when Hooghly district administration came to know about the unfortunate incident, Block Development Officer (BDO) of Pandua went to Koyel’s home and arranged books for her. Also, the president of Hooghly district Primary Education Council, Shilpa Nandi intervened and paid the dues. Soon after the dues were cleared, the electricity connection was restored.