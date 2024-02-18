HS examinee found hanging in Siliguri

Siliguri: A Higher Secondary (HS) examinee was found hanging in his residence Bagrakote in Siliguri. On Sunday morning, family members found him hanging in his residence with his cellphone in his hand and earphones plugged



to his ears.

The police were informed. The corpse was sent to the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem examination. According to the family members, the deceased was unsuccessful in passing the HS examinations despite having attempted for the past two years. This was his third attempt.

Police sources stated that prima facie it could be a case of suicide owing to stress. Investigations are on.