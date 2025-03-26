HS examinee found hanging in Gangarampur

BALURGHAT: A 20-year-old Higher Secondary (HS) examinee was found hanging from a mango tree on Tuesday, 500 metres from his home, sparking shock and grief in the locality. The incident occurred in the Shibbari area under Gangarampur Police Station. The deceased, identified as Benjamin Hembram, was a resident of Ward 15 of Gangarampur Municipality and had recently appeared for his Higher Secondary examinations from St. Joseph High School.According to local sources, Benjamin left home on Monday night but never returned.

On Tuesday morning, locals discovered his hanging body. Upon receiving the news, police arrived at the scene, recovered the body and sent it to Gangarampur Super Specialty Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. His body was later sent for post-mortem at Balurghat District Hospital and an investigation is underway. Family members suspect he died by suicide due to mental distress. A neighbour, Janjani Mardi, mentioned that Benjamin was struggling with depression since his exams.