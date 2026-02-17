HS Examinee found dead; Murder alleged in Malda

Malda: Mystery shrouds the death of a Higher Secondary examinee whose body was recovered from the veranda of her house on Tuesday morning in Bankipur under Manikchak police station limits.



The deceased, identified as Riya Mondal (18), was a student of Manikchak Shiksha Niketan High School. She was scheduled to appear for her Education examination at Enayetpur High School on Tuesday.

According to family sources, Riya had studied late into the night on Monday in preparation for her exam. “She was focused on her studies and went to sleep after revising. We found her lying motionless on the veranda early in the morning,” a family member said.

While initial speculation hinted at suicide, her father, Shankar Mondal, former Upapradhan of Manikchak Gram Panchayat and currently a BJP member, alleged foul play. “My daughter did not commit suicide. She was murdered by a local youth.

We demand a proper investigation,”

he claimed. No written complaint had been lodged with the police at the time of reporting. Police have sent the body for a post-mortem and initiated an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of death.