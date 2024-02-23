HS examinee caught with mobile phone in exam hall

A Higher Secondary (HS) examinee was caught red-handed with a mobile phone inside the examination hall on Friday.

The West Bengal Board of Higher Secondary Education Council, WBHSEC, cancelled her examination.The examinee is a student of Sri Guru Vidya Mandir in Siliguri and her examination centre was Margaret Sister Nivedita English School in Pradhannagar, Siliguri.

The Philosophy exam was being held on Friday. The student entered the examination centre with a mobile phone, sneaking it in without the security guards noticing it. During the examination, she was caught red-handed by the invigilator using the phone. The board has cancelled all of her exams.

Ram Chhetri, Joint Convenor of Higher Secondary Examination said: “Action has been taken against the student as per law. All her exams were cancelled.”