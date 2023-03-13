HS examinations begin today; over 8.52L students to appear

Kolkata: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) is fully prepared for conducting the Higher Secondary (HS) examination and class-XI examination which starts from March 14 (Tuesday), the Council President Chiranjib Bhattacharjee on Monday said.



However, he expressed concern over the cancellation of local trains in Sealdah-Ranaghat local trains March 14 for the non-interlocking work. He has written a letter to the Eastern Railway seeking them to minimise the trouble.

The Higher Secondary and class-XI examination starts from March 14 and will continue till March 27.

Multiple local trains have been cancelled on Sealdah Main Line due to non-interlocking work in connection with commissioning of a third line with automatic signalling between Naihati and Kalyani. The regulation of train movement had started from March 10 and the last day was supposed to be March 14. On that day, 25 pairs were going to remain cancelled.

This problem was solved after the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Sealdah Deepak Nigam on Monday said that they have decided to revise the work schedule and only 13 pairs of trains will remain cancelled on March 14 (Tuesday) between Sealdah and Kalyani. Beyond Kalyani, only six pairs of trains will remain cancelled. There will be no diversion of trains. From March 15 to March 19, 21 pairs of trains between Sealdah and Kalyani will remain cancelled on average.

Moreover, 14 pairs of passenger specials will run between Kalyani and Kalyani Simanta, between 5 am and 10 pm. For the convenience of Higher Secondary candidates, Sealdah division will provide temporary additional stoppages of some local trains at Payradanga, Jagaddal, Kankinara and Palta stations during the day of examination.

Bhattacharjee has assured that all arrangements for the examination is done. Like previous years, attention will also be given to requests by students who want to sit for examinations but are at hospital or are sick.

During the Madhyamik examination, 208 candidates had appeared for examinations from the hospital.

At least 8,52,000 candidates will be sitting for HS this year and around 9.1 lakh candidates are sitting for class-XI examination. The Council has ensured a five step security to ensure no student appears with a mobile phone, which includes awareness during distribution of admit cards, checking at the main gate of exam venue, checking before entering the examination hall and additional checking using Radio Frequency Detector (RFD) in sensitive schools. “If found carrying one, their HS registration can be cancelled,” Bhattacharjee had said.

Moreover, transport arrangements have also been made for facilitating a smooth movement of candidates during examination days and peak hours. ‘Parkisha’ (Exam) Special buses will be plied in at least 15 routes includes Thakurpukur, Jadavpur, Garia, Barrackpore to Howrah, Garia to Howrah on two separate routes, New Town to Sealdah, Dakshineswar to Esplanade amongst others Since class-XI exams are also being held in the same duration, bus services will be provided accordingly.