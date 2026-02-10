HS examination from Feb 12; about ‘7.1L students to appear’

Kolkata: The Higher Secondary (HS) Examination 2026 will begin across West Bengal on February 12, with around 7.1 lakh candidates appearing under three systems simultaneously.



The examinations will continue till February 27. They will include Semester IV from 10 am to 12 noon, the Semester III supplementary examination from 1 pm to 2.15 pm, and the HS under the old annual system from 10 am to 1.15 pm.

A total of 7,10,811 candidates from 6,837 schools will appear this year, including 3,95,079 girls (55.60%) and 3,15,732 boys (44.40%).

Of the total, 6,35,864 candidates will appear in Semester IV, 59,452 in the Semester III supplementary examination, and about 15,495 under the old annual system. The examinations will be held at 2,103 venues across the state.

To avoid confusion, question paper packets and papers will be colour-coded — white for Semester IV, yellow for the Semester III supplementary, and blue for the old annual system. Semester III supplementary candidates will write on OMR sheets. Semester IV candidates will receive answer scripts of 12 leaves, or 24 pages, while old system candidates will receive eight leaves, or 16 pages.

Semester IV question papers will be distributed 10 minutes before the start of each examination as reading time. OMR sheets for the Semester III supplementary examination will also be distributed 10 minutes before the start. Mobile phones, calculators and all electronic devices will be banned for Semester IV and Semester III candidates. Only candidates under the old annual system will be allowed to carry approved calculators. Those found with electronic gadgets will have their entire examination cancelled. Two metal detectors will be used at each venue. A total of 104 venues have been identified as sensitive. CCTV surveillance has been mandated at the main entrance and the confidential room of each venue.

Invigilation will follow a 20:1 candidate–teacher ratio. The demand for invigilators is expected to rise this year as three examinations are being conducted simultaneously. However, many teachers remain engaged in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, raising concerns about staff availability.

West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education president Chiranjib Bhattacharya said the situation had been discussed with the administration and the council expected no major problem.

“We have discussed the matter with the state administration, and they are aware of the examination dates. We hope there will be no problem,” he said. He said around 7,000 more invigilators would be required compared with last exam. “If there is any shortage of teachers for invigilation duty, we can requisition teachers from secondary schools, junior high schools and even from the primary level, if required. This is the usual system,” he said.

He added that an online meeting with joint conveners would be held on Tuesday to review the ground situation. “There are some situations beyond our control.

The overlap has happened coincidentally. Even then, our system has to function and the examinations have to continue smoothly,” he said. He appealed to students and guardians not to pay heed to rumours, saying all security measures were in place and preparations had reached the final stage.