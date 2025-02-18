HS: ‘Exam will be cancelled if students found in possession of mobiles, electronic gadgets’

Kolkata: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has announced that students found in possession of prohibited items such as mobile phones, bluetooth devices, wireless headphones, AirPods, or smartwatches will face the severe penalty of having their entire exams cancelled.

The HS exams are set to begin on March 3 and will run until March 18. The Council has made it clear that carrying electronic gadgets, apart from the Council-approved calculators, into exam centres is strictly prohibited.

To prevent students from bringing these banned items into the exam venues, all examinees will be thoroughly checked at the entrance using handheld metal detectors.

All the exam centres are being equipped with these devices. In addition, radio frequency detectors, used last year, will also be deployed.

“Any student caught with these prohibited items will have their exams cancelled, and their enrolment for this year revoked.

They will be required to repeat class 12 and sit for the 2026 exams,” said Chiranjib Bhattacharjee, president of the WBCHSE.

The rule also extends to all exam-related staff, including teachers and non-teaching personnel. They are prohibited from bringing mobile phones into exam venues. Any staff member who brings one must surrender it to the venue supervisor until the exam is over.

Only authorised individuals, such as the centre-in-charge, centre secretary, venue supervisor and council nominee, will be allowed to carry mobile phones inside the venue for examination-related duties, but they are strictly prohibited from using them in the exam hall.