HS exam of four students cancelled for carrying phones

The Council of Higher Secondary Education cancelled exams for four female students accused of bringing mobile phones into the examination centre. The incident occurred at Shishu Kalyan High School, Parangerpar, Falakata, on Wednesday, where students from Moiradanga Goppu Memorial High School were seated.

Bhaskar Majumder, Joint Convener of the District Higher Secondary Examination Management Committee, expressed regret, stating: “We do not want anyone’s exam to be cancelled, but rules cannot be broken. Consequently, exams for the four students were cancelled on special instructions from the Council.” According to council sources, Wednesday featured the political science exam for the high school.

The students of Moiradanga Goppu Memorial High School were accommodated in Parangerpar High School in Falakata city. A total of 221 candidates from Goppu Memorial High School were taking the exam in this school. During the exam, a smartphone was discovered in the possession of four students in the examination room, leading to the cancellation of their exams.

Prabir Roy Chowdhury, head teacher of Parangerpar Shishu Kalyan High School, remarked: “Examinees are warned before entering the school. It is challenging to search for female students thoroughly, unlike males. Despite this, on this day, we recovered the mobile phones from the students by being vigilant.”