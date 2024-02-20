HS exam of 3 candidates cancelled for carrying smartphones

Kolkata: Three candidates’ examination was cancelled by the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) for carrying smartphones during the Higher Secondary (HS) examination on Monday.

The three students hail from West Midnapore, Purulia and Birbhum. They were caught by the invigilators of the respective centres using smartphones during the course of examination. Students across the state appeared for second language papers on Monday. “The examination was conducted successfully and peacefully with no incidents of question paper being made viral on social media,” the Council president Chiranjib Bhattacharjee said.

The HS examination 2024 started from February 16. On that day, three candidates’ examinations were cancelled for carrying smartphones in the exam centres. A total of 7,89,867 candidates have registered for the examination, which is being held in 2341 exam centres and venues, including 837 main centres and others being sub-venues.