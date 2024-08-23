HS: Exam and admission regulations get govt approval

Kolkata: The examination and admission regulations for the new semester system for classes XI and XII have been finalised and approved by the state government.



“The exam and admission regulations have been approved by the government. The regulations will be published in the gazette and are expected to be released by next week,” said Chiranjib Bhattacharya, president of the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE).

The Council introduced the new semester system for classes XI and XII starting from the academic years 2024-25 and 2025-26, respectively. The salient features, including the course of study, academic session, admission, registration, examinations for the four semesters of classes XI and XII, enrollment, supplementary examinations and all other relevant details, were published on April 18 of this year.

However, the final regulations for examination and admission were subject to government approval. The Council submitted the proposal for these regulations to the state School Education department. After careful review and adjustments, the government has finally given its approval.

In the new system, comprising four semesters, class XI has been redesigned as semesters I and II, while class XII has been restructured as semesters III and IV. The semester I and II examinations for Class XI will be conducted in September and March, respectively. The semester III and IV examinations for Class XII will be held in September and April, respectively. Both the semester I and III examinations will be based on Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), while the semester II and IV examinations will be based on Short Answer Type Questions (SAQ) and Descriptive Questions (DQ). There are also provisions for supplementary examinations.