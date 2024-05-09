HS exam 2025 to be held from March 3 to 18

Kolkata: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary (HS) Education will tentatively conduct the Higher Secondary examination 2025 from March 3 to March 18. The result of Higher Secondary examination 2024 was announced on Wednesday.

They have released a tentative schedule as well. Paper on Bengali (A), English (A), Hindi (A), Nepali (A), Urdu, Santhali, Odia, Telugu, Gujarati and Punjabi will be held on March 3. Vocational subjects like Health Care, Automobile, Organised Retailing, Security, IT and ITES, Electronics, Tourism and Hospitality, Plumbing, Construction, Apparel, Beauty and Wellness, Agriculture and Power will be held on March 4.

Papers like alternative English, English (B), Bengali (B), Hindi (B) and Nepali (B) will be March 5. Economics will be held on March 6, while subjects like Physics, Nutrition, Education and Accountancy will be held on March 7.

On March 8, papers like Computer Science, Modern Computer Application, Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Environmental Studies, Health and Physical Education, Music and Visual Arts are scheduled. Papers on Commercial Law and Preliminaries of Auditing, Philosophy and Sociology will take place on March 10.

On March 11, papers like Chemistry, Journalism and Mass Communication, Sanskrit, Persian, Arabic and French will be held, while on March 13, papers like Mathematics, Psychology, Anthropology, Agronomy and History will take place. Biological Science, Business Studies and Political Science will be held on March 17, and Statistics, Geography, Costing and Taxation, Home Management and Family Resource Management will take place on March 18. The examination will be held from 10 am to 1:15 pm except for Health and Physical Education, Visual Arts, Music and Vocational subjects.