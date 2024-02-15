HS exam 2024: Additional stoppages to be provided by ER’s Sealdah Division

Eastern Railway’s Sealdah Division will provide additional stoppages for the EMU and Passenger trains running between 8 am to 9:45 am and 1 pm to 2:30 pm during Higher Secondary (HS) examination, which is going to be held from February 16 to 29.

Additional stoppages during the mentioned period will be Palta, Jagaddal, Kankinara, Payradanga and Jalalkhali halt stations in Sealdah-Ranaghat-Krishnanagar section. Additional stoppages for Barasat-Bangaon section will be at Sanhati and Bibhuti Bhushan.

The Railways had made similar arrangements for the Madhyamik examination 2024 as well for the convenience of the candidates. This year, the timing of the HS examination was changed to 9:45 am to 1 pm, similar to the Madhyamik examination timings. The number of total candidates is 7,89,867. The total

number of exam centres and venues are 2341, including 837 main centres and others being sub-venues. A total of 176 venues were declared as sensitive venues, wherein metal detectors will be kept. This year too Council will use Radio Frequency Detectors (RFDs) at selected venues. There will be CCTVs at the entrance and in the venue supervisor’s room at all the examination venues.

The number of female candidates appearing for HS examination this year is 4,46,460 and the number of male candidates is 3,43,407. The increased number of female candidates participating in HS remains persistent, considering last year’s percentage was 57.42 per cent female and 42.58 per cent male while this year it is 56.52 per cent female and 43.48 per cent male.