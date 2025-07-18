HS Education Council steps up with waterproof exam material

Kolkata: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) is adopting waterproof packaging of question papers with the third semester of the Higher Secondary (HS) scheduled to start from September 8, when chances of rainfall cannot be ruled out.

“We will ensure that question papers and OMR sheets in connection with the examination are not damaged due to rain. So, we are making arrangements for waterproof packaging,” said Chiranjib Bhattacharjee, president of WBCHSE.

From this year, the evaluation of the HS will be conducted based on the third and fourth semester. It has been witnessed that the monsoon continues more or less till the first or second week of October and so the Council is taking precautionary measures. The third semester will be held from September 8 to 22 and the possibility of rain during this period is very much there. The Council has already held district-wise meetings so that arrangements of shifting of venues can be made in case of any emergency or flood-like situation.

Meetings have been held in the district level, particularly in the low lying areas involving the district magistrates (DMs) and the district inspectors (DIs) of schools and instructions have been given to make main centres where question papers are kept in such a place where there is no history of inundation. All concerned have been instructed to be prepared for last minute change of venue, if needed with the consent of the Council. On Thursday, a meeting was held with the Howrah district.

“It will be ensured that the examination venue is not too far from the residence of an examinee so that he/ she does not face trouble in reaching,” said a senior Council official.

The Council has also asked for arrangements to shift examinees at relief camps in case of any emergency at the behest of the DM and DI of Schools.