HS Education Council launches new subject for Science students

Kolkata: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has introduced a new subject in the form of Environmental Science for the students pursuing Science Stream at the Higher Secondary level with the intention of increasing environmental awareness and also help them in preparation for government jobs.

Till now, the subject could be studied only by those students pursuing Humanities and Commerce.

“WBCHSE has introduced Environmental Science in its list of practical based subjects in order to promote the sense of sustainability and environmental harmony among the students of Class 11. This would help them avail opportunities in graduation, post graduation, research levels along with various career options in Public Service Commission, College Service Commission, numerous state and Central government jobs which couldn’t possibly be availed by them before,” state Education minister Bratya Basu wrote on his X handle.

A senior official of the Council said that the subject will be mainly practical-based. The students will have to do field based research work on this subject. “The teachers who have studied this subject at the school level will teach it. Biology and Chemistry teachers may also teach the subject,” he added.