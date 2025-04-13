HS Edu Council uploads soft copies of Class XII Sem III books

Kolkata: To ensure the teaching-learning process remains uninterrupted, the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has uploaded soft copies of study materials for Class XII Semester III on its official website, as printed textbooks are yet to reach schools.

According to the Council, most schools have already begun Semester III classes from the first week of April. Others are expected to start in the coming days. In the meantime, schools have been asked to use the digital versions of textbooks available in the ‘Download Centre’ section of the WBCHSE portal.

The soft copies currently available include first language textbooks for Bengali A and Hindi A, along with the first two units of the Health and Physical Education textbook. More materials, including those for other languages like Santhali and Nepali, are expected to be uploaded soon.

Chiranjib Bhattacharya, president of WBCHSE, said: “We have received dummy copies of the books. Printing is underway, and distribution should begin within the next 7 to 10 days. Until then, the soft copies will help maintain continuity in classes.”

Sabari Bhattacharya, assistant mistress in-charge of Bethune Collegiate School, said: “We planned to begin Semester III after the Class XI results. Now that the results are out, we will start classes from April 16. As teachers are familiar with the syllabus and have access to soft copies, there should be no disruption.” Supriyo Panja, Headmaster of Park Institution, added: “We started classes on April 7. Though the printed books haven’t arrived, we are managing with the soft copies.”

The WBCHSE has assured that all physical textbooks will reach schools by the end of April.