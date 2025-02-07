HS Edu Council to reopen enrolment portal

Kolkata: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has announced that it will reopen the online enrolment portal for students appearing in the 2025 Higher Secondary (HS) Examination, which is scheduled to commence on March 3 and conclude on March 18.

The portal will be accessible on February 12 and 13, enabling students to complete their enrolment, with a late fine. According to the official notification, the heads of

affiliated institutions are required to submit a forwarding letter with details of students’ attendance, along with attested copies of their registration certificates, Class XI mark sheets and student signatures on a blank page, countersigned by the institution head. A WBCHSE official stated that the decision to reopen the portal was made in response to numerous requests from students, guardians and school authorities. However, the Council has made it clear that no further applications or requests for enrolment will be entertained after this period.

The enrolment process with a late fine had initially closed on December 31, 2024.

The official also revealed that approximately 508,000 students have already enrolled for the forthcoming 2025 HS examination.