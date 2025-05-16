HS Edu Council raises student admission ceiling for Class XI

Kolkata: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has enhanced the approved limit of admitting students in class XI to 400 for the self-financed/ DA receiving schools while it is 300 for the government/ government-sponsored schools for the academic year 2025-26.

“The applications from the schools for the admission of students should be submitted through online portal only, latest by June 15, following which the portal will close down and no new applications after that date will be considered,” said a WBCHSE official.

In case a school wants to admit more students, it has to apply to the Council through the concerned District Inspector of School (DI) and permission will be granted for admitting additional students only after physical inspection, examining the infrastructure of the concerned school.

The notice has clarified that under no circumstances the maximum allowable limit of students which may be admitted in Class XI, in all cases, will be 600. A DI recommendation is mandatory for all the applications.

The Council has communicated its decision regarding permission for excess admission to all heads of higher secondary institutions.

“There are some 6,000 odd schools in the higher secondary level. Some new subjects have been introduced this year.

Hence, in order to allow students to take up subjects of their choice, the approved limit of admitting students has been increased by the Council,” said a headmaster from a government aided school in north Kolkata.