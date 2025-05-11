HS Edu Council launches competitive guidance prog for Science students

Kolkata: In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has launched a comprehensive competitive guidance programme aimed at bolstering the performance of Class XII science students in national and state-level entrance examinations, including the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE), JEE Main, and NEET-UG. The programme will commence on Monday, May 12, beginning with students from Kolkata and the surrounding areas. It will gradually be extended to other districts.

Each day, up to 175 students will participate in subject-specific sessions conducted by experienced educators specialising in competitive exam preparation. These sessions will span four to four-and-a-half hours daily and will conclude with a mock test. Students will receive their test results within an hour.

“This is a significant shift from the traditional role of the council, which was earlier seen only as an exam-conducting body,” said WBCHSE president Chiranjib Bhattacharya. “We are now actively promoting educational and competitive guidance to support students’ academic and career goals.

This initiative will not only help students perform better at the national level but also enhance Bengal’s visibility on such competitive platforms.”

The training will be conducted in two separate batches, one focusing on Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) for engineering aspirants, and the other on Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB) for those aiming for medical entrance exams. Interested students may opt to attend sessions from both batches.

To identify participants, WBCHSE has shortlisted the top ten science-stream schools in each district based on their performance in the 2024 Higher Secondary examination. From each school, five to six students have been selected to join the programme.

Additionally, to ensure wider access, the sessions will be streamed live on WBCHSE’s official YouTube and Facebook pages.

To further support students, WBCHSE plans to launch an interactive ‘query session’ on its official website, under a dedicated ‘Science and Development’ page currently in development.

This section will feature an artificial intelligence-powered chatbot capable of responding to student queries related to JEE, WBJEE, and NEET. If a question has already been addressed previously, the chatbot will notify users, referencing the date and content of the original response.