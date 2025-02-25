HS Edu Council holds first-ever capacity building workshop

Kolkata: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has conducted its first-ever capacity-building-cum-awareness workshop for heads of affiliated institutions. Nearly 800 headmasters from North Kolkata and North 24-Parganas participated in the workshop held on Monday at the Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre (EZCC) in Salt Lake.

The workshop focused on key administrative and academic areas, including managing the Council’s portal, examination procedures, school and student portals and the implementation of newly-introduced subjects.

WBCHSE president Chiranjib Bhattacharya said: “Several aspects of school management were covered, with live demonstrations on the academic, student and school portals. We also discussed the scope of new subjects and teacher eligibility criteria. Our aim is to reach all 7,000

affiliated schools in phases to equip headmasters with practical knowledge.”

Priyadarshini Mallick, secretary of the Council, said: “This is the first time we are conducting such a workshop for headmasters. Apart from strengthening administrative capacity, our goal is to discuss newly introduced subjects to ensure their effective implementation.”

The second phase of the workshop will be held on Tuesday, covering South Kolkata and South 24-Parganas.