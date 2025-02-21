HS Edu Council allows calculator use in practical exams

Kolkata: In a partial modification of its earlier decision, the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has now allowed students of Classes XI and XII to use calculators during their practical examinations under the semester system.

The decision comes after the council received multiple requests from various stakeholders advocating for the use of calculators, particularly for practical exams.

After careful evaluation, the council has decided to permit the use of calculators with normal, trigonometric, exponential and logarithmic functions from the academic session 2025-26.

However, as per the council’s regulations, the use of calculators in theory examinations, including Semester I and II for Class XI and Semester III and IV for Class XII, will continue to be strictly prohibited.

In a separate directive, the WBCHSE has instructed affiliated schools to ensure the timely submission of practical marks for the Higher Secondary (HS) examinations.

Schools that fail to submit marks within the stipulated deadline will be fined Rs 1,000 per candidate.

This decision follows the council’s observation that several institutions have yet to submit the practical and project marks for the HS 2025 exams despite multiple reminders. Additionally, instances of incorrect mark entries have also been reported.

To resolve this, the council has reopened the Practical and Project Marks Entry Portal from February 20-28.

Schools that fail to submit or rectify marks within this period will be penalised and will need to visit the respective regional offices for marks submission.