HS Council to introduce tough questions to assess ‘logical & analytical skills’

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will have a section of tough questions in the I and III semesters to test the logical and analytical skills of the students along with their subject knowledge.

“The merit of the students needs to be properly tested in the newly introduced semester format. 50 per cent of the questions in the I and III semesters will be basic and simple questions. 30 per cent will be more complex and the rest 20 per cent will be for achievers. These 20 per cent questions will be a bit tougher as it will be meant for gauging the logical and analytical skills of the students along with their subject knowledge," a senior official of WBCHSE said.

Apart from multiple choice questions (MCQ) with 4 options, there will be questions that will include fill-in-the-blanks, column matching, assertion-reasoning type, diagram-based questions, rearrangement of sentences, true and false type and case and case-based questions. The Council, however, has not specified any fixed percentage break up for the type of questions in the question paper of semesters I and II. It will depend upon the discretion of the paper setter and will vary from subject to subject.

“All the questions will be MCQ, but the way they will be set will assess the merit of the students in the best possible manner,” Chiranjib Bhattacharjee, president of WBCHSE said.

The first semester questions will be set by the respective schools while the third semester questions will be set by the Council. The odd semester examinations will be held in September.

The Council has already published the syllabus and question pattern of all the subjects in the higher curriculum. The total marks in semester I and III examinations in the curriculum will be 35 and 40 for the practical-based and project-based subjects respectively.