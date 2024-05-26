HS Council to hold workshop with subject teachers from June

Kolkata: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will start workshop involving subject teachers from June with the new semester system being introduced from Class XI from this year. However, the workshop for subject teachers will be in virtual mode.



According to sources in the Council, these workshops will start from the second week of June after the MCC (Model Code of Conduct) in connection with the Lok Sabha elections get lifted. The Council will be hosting such workshops on the ‘Zoom’ platform. As many as 1,000 teachers from various parts of the state can join the platform at a time. There will be no time limit for one session which will speed up the process of equipping the teachers to teach under the semester system.

This online workshop will go side by side with a similar programme with heads of institutions on the nitty gritty of the semester system, mostly in offline mode.

“There has been a significant change in academics and examination pattern at the Higher Secondary level with the introduction of the semester system. These workshops are meant for educating the headmasters and the subject teachers about this system so that the students do not face any difficulty in coping up with the new system. The workshops will be held both in online and offline mode,” said Chiranjib Bhattacharjee, president of WBCHSE.

The workshop will inform the teachers of the evaluation system, the change in question pattern, among others. The MCQ pattern questions and how to set the same will also be discussed in detail. It will be a two-way communication as the teachers’ opinion will also be elicited during the workshop.

The Council has already held workshops with heads of institutions in the first phase that involved all the districts of North Bengal and Kolkata. As many as 650 headmasters and headmistresses joined it.

There are 25 educational districts under the Council among which 10 districts have already hosted headmasters’ and headmistress’ workshop.

Similar initiative with the rest of the district schools will be completed in the month of June.