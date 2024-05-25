HS Council to explore reasons of significant increase of marks

Kolkata: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will explore the reasons of the significant increase in the marks of many students following Tatkal Post Publication Review (PPR) and Post Publication Scrutiny (PPS) in connection with the Higher Secondary examination 2024, the results of which were published on May 17.



The merit list of 58 students ranked among the top 10 witnessed 12 new entries while another three students already in the merit list improved their ranks.

“It is indeed highly competitive to figure among the top 10. I congratulate all the 12 students who have made it to the merit list but this should have happened earlier during the publication of results itself and not after PPR or PPS. We would do a sample study of the scripts that have undergone revision of marks. We want to ensure that similar things are not repeated in future,” said Chiranjib Bhattacharjee, president of WBCHSE.

In case of the students who had barged into the merit list, the marks have increased by 4-5. The Council president said that he would individually delve deep into some answer scripts to find out what are the types of questions against which the marks have been revised.The dozen new entries in the merit list has taken the total number of students in the top ten from 58 to 70. Ankit Pal of Kenduadihi High School in Bankura who had ranked 5 has jumped to rank 3, Abhra Kishore Bhattacharjee of Hooghly Collegiate School has also improved his rank from 6 to 5 while Bristi Pal of Chinsurah Balika Bani Mandir in Hooghly has advanced to 7th rank from 9th.

According to Council sources, 11,558 students had applied for PPR and PPS for 22,836 subjects and marks of 4,597 students have witnessed revisions.

“In some cases, the same teacher was engaged in checking both Higher Secondary as well as Madhyamik answer scripts. The dates for submission of marks were the same in case of both the exams. The distribution of scripts should have been more scientific. The Council should act tough against those having discrepancies in checking of scripts,” said Soudipto Das, secretary of Collegium of Assistant Headmasters’ and Headmistress’.