HS Council releases salient features of semester system

Kolkata: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) on Thursday made it clear that a student will be declared as ‘passed’ in class XI if he/ she obtains minimum 30 per cent marks in any of the five theory papers for semester I and II independently and also secures a minimum 30 per cent in project/ practical of the respective subjects separately. However, passing in the language subjects will be mandatory.



The Council came out with a notification on the salient features of the semester system that is being introduced for class XI and XII from the academic year 2024-25 and 2025-26 respectively.

The students who will not pass in semester I will be allowed to reappear in the backlog subjects (supplementary subjects) during the 2nd semester in the same session. The students unable to pass in any of the subjects in semester II and the backlog of semester I in the supplementary examination would have to repeat both the semesters afresh in the next academic session.

A student who had passed both semester I and II and project papers separately will be eligible to enroll for both the semesters (III and IV) for class XII. “The examination of odd semesters (I and III) for class XI and XII will be held in the month of September while the even semesters (II and IV) will be held in March-April. The semesters III and IV in class XII will be conducted by the Council,” a senior official of WBCHSE said.

The duration of the examinations of odd semesters will be of 1 hour 15 minutes while that of the even ones will be of 2 hours.

In case of class XII, a student who will not be able to clear any of the subjects in semester III will be allowed to sit for a supplementary examination during semester IV in the same academic year. If the candidate is still unable to clear the supplementary examination he / she has to appear for the supplementary examinations for those subjects in semester III in the next academic year.

If he/ she again fails to clear any subject, they will have to appear for the subject with semester IV in the same academic year. The cycle will continue and the student will get the opportunity to clear the backlog paper within a maximum period of seven years from the year of registration failing which the registration will be cancelled.