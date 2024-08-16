HS Council publishes model question paper books

Kolkata: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has published books containing model question papers based on the semester-wise syllabus for all three sets.



Separate books for Set I, Set II, and Set III are now available at a price of Rs 250 each from the sales counters of Vidyasagar Bhawan and four regional offices, according to a notification issued by the council on August 15, 2024.

“Our books containing model question papers for Semesters I, II, III, and IV have been published, covering all subjects. These are very important,” said WBCHSE President Chiranjib Bhattacharya.

Additionally, the council has made minor adjustments to the Higher Secondary syllabus. Bhattacharya clarified that these are not changes but specification of some things. For instance, the marks division for Philosophy in Semesters II, III, and IV has been modified. The Philosophy syllabus with revised marks division is available on the council’s website.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has decided to reopen the portal of class IX Data verification for registration from August 18 to August 22, 2024. The decision came after many schools failed to participate and complete the process despite an earlier extension to August 17.

“Out of 9,186 schools, 7,953 logged in, 1,233 schools have not accessed the portal and 1,759 schools have yet to finalize their data for submission,” the board stated in a notification on Friday.

The board received over 1,800 requests for an extension and decided to grant one final opportunity for schools to complete the registration process. No further extensions will be provided after August 22.