HS Council plans change in syllabus

Kolkata: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) is planning to bring a change in the syllabus to make it contemporary and properly equip the students of the state so that they fare well in the competitive examinations.



The syllabus is being modified after more than a decade, the last change was ushered in 2012-13 after the Trinamool Congress government had come to power for the first time in 2011.

The Council plans to bring the revised syllabus into effect from the 2024-25 academic year.

There are 47 subjects that are presently being taught in the higher secondary level whose syllabus will be restructured. The Council however feels that apart from these 47 subjects, the vocational ones need no modification in the current juncture.

“We have formed subject-wise sub-committees that comprise teachers from university, college and the school level which will be involved in framing the syllabus as per the current scenario. Then we will send it to the state government for necessary approval,” Chiranjib Bhattacharjee, president of WBCHSE said.

A high level meeting for setting the ball rolling for the change in syllabus will be held on Saturday.

The central boards have been making changes in the syllabus from time to time and different state boards are also doing the same.

“We will delve deep into these changes before framing the revised syllabus. We will try our best to ensure that students of our state board and council do not lag behind in competitive examinations,” a senior Council official said.