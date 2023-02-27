HS Council identifies 235 sensitive venues

Kolkata: The West Bengal Council for Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will take stronger security measures for this year’s Higher Secondary examination. They have identified 235 spots as sensitive venues across the state. Checking will be conducted through metal detectors in these sensitive venues.



The HS examination is scheduled to take place between March 14 and 27. The results are scheduled to be published by June 10. The online submission of the Post Publication Scrutiny and Post Publication Review by the candidates can be done within 15 days.

To conduct the examination in a smooth and successful manner, the Council has appointed two Council nominees each for main venues and one each for the sub-venues. No one, other than the venue supervisor, centre-in-charge and centre secretary will be allowed to carry mobile phones inside the venues.

Moreover, strict checking will be done at the main gate of each venue by the police to ensure that nobody is carrying mobile phones. All schools have been asked to inform their students about the Council’s strict prohibition of mobile phones in examination venues during the admit card distribution. If found with one, the candidate’s paper will be dismissed and the school will not be held liable for this.

There will be two invigilators in each room and they will pay special attention that no examinee carries a mobile phone. If there is any disorder and vandalism, then the result of that school will be withheld. Venue supervisors will receive and open the question papers. Presence of a Council nominee and a police officer is mandatory in the supervisor’s room at this time. The Council nominee will be present at the venue from 8 am and will assist the supervisor. They will also keep in touch with the district administration. If anyone is found with a mobile phone, they will have to fill in the examination confidential format and matter will be taken up. No candidate will be allowed to leave the hall before 12:45 pm and they may use the washroom only after an hour of the commencement of the exam. Malpractice and misconduct inquiry committee will be formed against any candidate who is found cheating or carrying a mobile phone.