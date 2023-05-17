HS Council asks for consent letter from teachers to teach Data Science & AI

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) on Wednesday asked the heads of all Higher Secondary institutions who wish to introduce two new subjects Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data Science, to submit a consent letter from the approved Computer Science teacher regarding their willingness to teach the two subjects without any extra financial benefit.

WBCHSE has also asked the interested schools to submit a declaration from the head of the institution stating that the subject of Computer Science is being taught at the school.

The year of introduction of the subject — Computer Science in the particular school also needs to be mentioned in the declaration.

“Any particular student is allowed to take up only one subject out of COMA (Computer Application), COMS (Computer Science), ARTI (Artificial Intelligence), and DTSC (Data Science) under set I. No student is allowed to opt for any two subjects simultaneously out of these four subjects,” the council notified on Wednesday.

The WBCHSE has introduced two subjects for the 2023-24 academic year for Classes XI-XII.

Interested schools started applying for the same on May 2 and as per the council’s order, they can apply till June 30.

One of the key prerequisites for the school that can choose the two disciplines is that the institution currently teaches Computer Science as a subject and has a sufficient laboratory facility for teaching the subject.