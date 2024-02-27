HS candidate falls ill while entering exam hall, dies later

In a tragic incident, a Higher Secondary (HS) examinee died after he fell ill while entering the examination hall at Suti in Murshidabad on Tuesday morning.

According to sources, Pritam Das, a student of Muralipukur High School went to the Aurangabad High School in Suti to appear in the HS examination on Tuesday. While entering the school, Pritam suddenly fell unconscious. Immediately he was rushed to the local primary health centre where the doctor declared the student brought dead.

Pritam’s father reportedly claimed that his specially-abled son was a bit unfit on Tuesday.

Despite Pritam’s father telling him not to attend the examination, the student was too rigid to sit in the examination. Police have recovered the body and sent it for autopsy. It is suspected that Pritam might have suffered a massive cardiac arrest. Cops are waiting for the autopsy report to ascertain the cause of death.