HS: Battling economic constraints, boy from Boxirhat ranks 2nd in state

Cooch Behar: Battling economic constraints, Tushar Debnath from Boxirhat in the Cooch Behar district, has brought pride to his family and the entire region by securing second rank in the state in this year’s Higher Secondary (HS) examination. His father, Tapan Debnath, earns a living by selling vegetables in the local market, while his mother, Anjana Debnath, is a homemaker. Despite financial hardships, the family has been unwavering in supporting Tushar’s academic journey. He had earlier ranked ninth in the state in the Madhyamik (Secondary) examination.

A student of Boxirhat High School under the Tufanganj subdivision, Cooch Behar, Tushar scored an impressive 496 out of 500 marks, with 97 in Bengali, 99 in English and a perfect 100 in Chemistry, Physics and Mathematics. Tushar hails from the Subhash Palli area of Boxirhat. As news of Tushar’s achievement spread on Wednesday, neighbours, teachers and well-wishers gathered at his home to congratulate the young achiever. Many lauded his dedication and resilience in overcoming economic challenges to reach this milestone.

“I used to study for about five hours a day apart from my tuition. My school teachers and home tutors supported me constantly. Even during holidays, teachers would call me to school for extra lessons. None of the home tutors ever charged a fee,” said Tushar, expressing gratitude to his mentors and parents. “I want to become a scientist. If I receive a government scholarship, it would be a great help, as my father alone supports our family.”

His father, Tapan Debnath, said: “I always knew he would do well. He’s been a bright student since childhood, but I couldn’t support him much financially. The teachers and the community have played a huge role in his success.”

Mother Anjana added: “He studies 5-6 hours a day, but also enjoys playing cricket. His favorite foods are eggs and paneer.” Tushar’s mathematics teacher, Gautam Barman, remarked: “The entire school is proud of Tushar.

He has the drive to achieve great things. We will continue to support him, and financial constraints will not stand in his way.”

Tushar also loves keeping track of current affairs. Commenting on current national issues, Tushar stated: “India gave a befitting response to Pakistan. Our people were attacked and now justice has been served.”