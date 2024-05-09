HS: About 5 students from Kolkata secure positions in merit list

Kolkata: The number of candidates from Kolkata in the merit list of Higher Secondary (HS) examination 2024 increased from three to five this year. It ranked fifth amongst districts in terms of pass percentage. The merit list included 58 candidates, out of which 35 were male candidates and 23 female. Arghyadeep Dutta of Hindu School secured eighth position in the Higher Secondary merit list 2024 with 97.8 per cent. A resident of Salt Lake, Arghyadeep appeared for NEET, which was conducted on May 5. His subject combination in HS was Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Biology, English and Bengali.



“I want to become a doctor and work on public health improvement in the state,” Arghyadeep said, while adding that he is also interested in medicine research. His interest developed when his batch in 2023 visited a neurosciences institute and while interacting with the researchers there, he was fascinated by the field.

Shounak Kar of Scottish Church Collegiate School ranked fifth with 98.4 per cent. His combination was Physics, Mathematics, Statistics, Chemistry, English and Bengali. Satisfied with his scores, Shounak wants to become a researcher.

Meanwhile, Sataparna Mil of Taki House (Government Sponsored) Multipurpose Girls High School wants to pursue a career in Statistics. She scored 487 marks (97.4 per cent) with a subject combination of Economics, Statistics, Mathematics and Computer Application. Happy with tenth position in the merit list, Sataparna is preparing for her entrance test in Presidency University. Getting timely help from school in studies and her hardwork is what she credited for her score. With the subject combination of Geography, Psychology, Sociology and Music, Ujan Chakraborty from Patha Bhavan scored 97.6 per cent and secured ninth position. “It was unexpected. My aim was to get a decent result,” he said, while adding that he wants to study Literature going forward. He has applied for Presidency University and will apply to Jadavpur University and St. Xavier’s College. Tannishtha Das of Pathfinder HS Public School Jodhpur Park secured tenth position with 97.4 per cent. Her combination in HS included Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Statistics, English and Bengali. She wants to pursue engineering.

Apart from this, six students from Narendrapur Ramakrishna Mission Vidyalaya (Residential) secured positions in the state merit list. Soumyadip Saha secured second position with 495 marks (99 per cent), Nilay Chatterjee secured sixth rank with 98.2 per cent, Adwitiyo Bandyopadhyay secured ninth rank with 97.6 per cent, Arka Saha also secured ninth rank with 97.6 per cent, Soham Mukherjee secured tenth rank with 97.4 per cent and Subhajit Ghosh secured tenth rank with 97.4 per cent.