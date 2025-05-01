HS 2025: ‘Post publication scrutiny & review to begin shortly’

Kolkata: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has announced that applications for Post Publication Scrutiny (PPS) and Post Publication Review (PPR) of answer scripts for the Higher Secondary Examination 2025 will begin shortly after the declaration of results on May 7.

In a move similar to last year, the Council will offer Tatkal services for both PPS and PPR. The application window for Tatkal services will remain open from May 8 to May 11. The Council has committed to publishing Tatkal results within seven days of application. In case of a delay, the excess fee paid over the normal rate will be refunded, provided the student applies for it. The regular PPS and PPR application window will also open on May 8 and continue until May 22. Applications can be submitted only through the Council’s online portal. The results of normal PPS/PPR may be declared within one month from the last date of application.

The Council has clarified that only theoretical papers are eligible for review and scrutiny. Students may apply for scrutiny in all subjects, but review is permitted in a maximum of two subjects, and only for papers not selected for scrutiny.

While the fee for normal scrutiny is Rs 150 per subject and Rs 200 per subject for review, the Tatkal option will cost Rs 600 and Rs 800, respectively. Applicants are advised not to apply for both PPS/PPR and certified copies of the same answer scripts under the RTI Act, 2005, before the PPS/PPR results are published, as doing so may lead to delays in result processing.