HS 2025: 5L students enrol, late fee window announced

Kolkata: Almost 5 lakh students have enrolled for the Higher Secondary (HS) Examination 2025, according to the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE). In light of this, the council has decided to reopen the online enrolment process with a late fee for the remaining schools that have yet to submit the forms.

The enrollment window, which opened on December 2, was initially set to close without a late fee on December 16. However, the WBCHSE extended the deadline to December 21. Despite this, several schools still failed to complete the process.

In response, considering several requests from schools and in the interest of the students, the council has announced that the online enrolment will be reopened from December 26 to 31, with a late fee.

A WBCHSE official confirmed that nearly 5 lakh students have completed the enrolment so far, representing the majority of candidates expected to appear for the 2025 exams.